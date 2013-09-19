Google Wallet arrives for iOS, but leaves tap to pay at home

Exciting times for iOS device owners, what with the release of iOS 7 and all.

Today you also saw the arrival of Google Wallet in the App Store, giving you the ability to send money to friends with only an email address, store your debit and credit card info, loyalty programs, offers and other info.

There is one important missing function though: Tap to pay is conspicuously absent, primarily of the whole iOS devices not supporting NFC thing.

iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners running iOS 6 and up can take advantage of all the other Google Wallet functions. Just make sure you secure all your important financial data with a PIN.

