Sharp Motorola Razr 2023 leak shows off cover screen and new red finish

The rumored Motorola Razr Ultra appears to have leaked, and in vibrant red color we’ve never seen from the series. Fans of the classic clamshell should be excited, as these latest leaks also showcase the software as well as a substantial, immersive cover display.

From the leaked images, we see a device that looks very much like, well, the current Motorola Razr 2022 , albeit with some obvious advancements. The cover screen is much larger – interrupted only by the main camera. the software also looks a little different – taking advantage of that larger outer display, with new clock faces and themes that complement the color of the device’s bodywork – a ruby red, going off what we see.

A screenshot of an Evleaks' tweet, showing Motorola Razr Ultra renders. (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

These new leaks come from Evan Blass – a tipster popularly known as 'Evleaks' via a private Twitter account (opens in new tab). They follow other leaked renders and news of Motorola’s plans for the expected Motorola Razr 2023, which claim there could be as many as two new foldables coming. Blass also claims that Motorola will not be launching a Motorola Razr Lite this year. Rather, it will be calling the smaller phone simply the ‘Motorola Razr’. According to reports, this one is expected to arrive in the US, unlike last year’s Razr, which saw a limited rollout, internationally.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass. Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass. Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass. Twitter)

Bigger displays proliferate

Clamshell foldables continue to fill a market need for larger displays with smaller footprints. The external cover screens started out as being only suitable for notifications and small widgets, but growing them out means that these newer foldables can do more.

In our Oppo Find N2 Flip review (the clamshell foldable that currently holds the largest cover display on the market), we found its cover screen had potential, but felt restricted by developer uptake. Could Motorola have more luck in this arena? It remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure, the more clamshell foldables there are, the more the chances that developers are going to take the form factor as a valid target, granting even more functionality to those cover displays.