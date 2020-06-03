Save up to $200 with Microsoft Surface 3 laptop deals at Amazon

These Microsoft Surface laptop deals are offering savings of up to $200 at Amazon right now, providing price cuts on these premium machines that may make them just that little bit more affordable. Released in October 2019, these laptops haven't seen too many discounts so far, but with 2020 rolling on it looks like these machines are starting to think about making themselves a little cheaper.

That all starts this week, with a fantastic $100 discount on the entry level 128GB model (now available for just $899.99), and a $200 discount on the larger 256GB model (sitting at $1,099). That makes these Surface Laptop deals well worth a look, even if you missed out on the recent sales as well.

Boasting improved speeds and battery life, the impressive Surface Laptop 3 is the latest release to hit Microsoft's cheaper laptop range. Fast and lightweight, if you're after a super portable machine with the form factor and specs to last, you're onto a winner.

Not in the US? You can find plenty more Surface laptop deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Today's best Surface 3 laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - i5 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD | $999 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on the entry-level 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 at Amazon this week. You're picking up an i5 processor in here, with a solid 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, excellent starting specs on this premium computer.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon

Double your storage and you'll have a 256GB SSD to play with. That's plenty of room for larger programs and more niche software, or if you're looking to get a little media editing done as well. Plus, you can save $200 on this model at Amazon this week.

