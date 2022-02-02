Save up to $100 on these top Samsung SSDs for PS5 and PC

Samsung has just launched a ton of great SSD deals today - including some of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for some of the best drives you can buy for either your PC or PS5.

The highlights are undoubtedly the price cuts on the range of 980 Pro SSDs. These are some of Samsung's top-of-the-line storage options that will give you lightning-fast performance in your PC or serve as an ideal PS5 SSD upgrade.

The best value SSD deal is this 1TB Samsung 980 Pro for $169.99 (was $229.99). That $60 saving is just $20 away from the lowest ever price for the high-performance SSD. This M.2 SSD is capable of read/write speeds of up to 7,000/5,100MB/s, which means you'll be able to load games and applications much faster on your PC - up to 12.7 times faster than a traditional SATA SSD.

For those of you after the best PS5 SSD, then it's worth paying the extra $20 to get the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro (Heatsink) for $189.99. A heatsink is a requirement for any SSD installed in a PS5 to keep it cool while in use. You can buy and attach one yourself to the cheaper drive, but when they can cost anywhere between $10-$20 separately, the easier option is to get one pre-installed and then it's ready to go out the box.

Of course, 2TB versions of both of these Samsung SSDs are also available, so if you think you're going to need more storage space they're worth considering while you can save up to $100 on them. Again, the discount brings them down to their lowest ever prices - so definitely not ones to miss if you have the extra cash.

Today's best Samsung SSD deals

1TB Samsung 980 Pro: $229.99 $169.99 at Samsung

Save $60 – The best value Samsung SSD deal on our list, today's price is just $20 more than the all-time low on the excellent 980 Pro. As one of the best SSD on the market, the 980 Pro came out on top as the fastest drive in our testing and at this price is excellent value for money compared to its closest competitors.

1TB Samsung 980 Pro (Heatsink): $249.99 $189.99 at Samsung

Save $60 – This is the cheapest price so far for a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro with an attached heatsink. This version of the highly-rated SSD was released specifically with the PS5 in mind to meet all the requirements laid out by Sony. Buying your own heatsink costs about $10-$20, so save yourself the worry of installing it and get this PS5 SSD that's ready to go out the box.

2TB Samsung 980 Pro: $429.99 $329.99 at Samsung

Save $100 – If you need more storage space then the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro is also on offer today. We very briefly saw this drive fall to $299.99 in the past, but this matches the next best price since December.

2TB Samsung 980 Pro (Heatsink): $449.99 $349.99 at Samsung

Save $100 – Think you'll need more room for all your PS5 games? You can upgrade to this 2TB SSD instead while it has a $100 discount. It hasn't been any cheaper than this. With that amount of storage space, you can have up to 40 average-sized games installed at once and a whole lot more if you play smaller indie titles.

1TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD: $139.99 $109.99 at Samsung

Save $30 – This $30 discount brings Samsung's portable SSD back down to its lowest ever price. It's a small, light and speedy external storage option that's great if you need to take files on the go. Console gamers can also make excellent use of this as backup storage for older PS4 or Xbox One games. Plug this into a USB port on your PS5 or Series X/S and run them off this to save your internal storage for current-gen releases.

Those are just the main highlights we've picked out from the current memory and storage sale at Samsung. You can also find lots of other items reduced, including microSD cards, USB drives and many other SSDs.

While nothing beats the 980 Pro right now, you can look out for even more cheap PS5 SSD deals on our main hub if you aren't ready to buy today. We also regularly share any storage upgrade bargains on our PS5 restock live blog, so that's one to follow even if you're lucky enough to own Sony's latest console already. And if you're ready to fill up that new SSD, check out all the latest PS5 deals for discounts on top games.