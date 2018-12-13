Save up to 35% on a wide range of laptops at Amazon

Amazon has been posting some great deals in the run up to Christmas, and this latest offer knocks up to 35% off a wide range of laptops.

Although Amazon is pitching it as a "save up to 20% off laptops" event, it has actually knocked even more off the prices of a few devices.

There's a good selection of laptops on offer as well, including Chromebooks, gaming laptops and premium laptops.

With these price cuts, stock might run out quickly, so you'll want to be hasty to see if there's any laptops that take your fancy – especially if you want to get one delivered before Christmas.

To make things easier, we've listed the best deals we've found below.

Asus C223NA-GJ0014 11.6-inch Chromebook £299.99 £149.99 from Amazon

This excellent little Chromebook from Asus is brilliant for day-to-day computing, and it's had a hefty £80 price cut in time for Christmas, which is a 35% saving. Stock is selling out fast with this deal.View Deal

Asus C423NA-BV00147 14-inch Chromebook £249.99 £199.99 from Amazon

If you fancy a slightly larger Chromebook, then this is a good choice, as it comes with a 14-inch screen and solid build quality that we've come to expect from Asus. It has enough power to run ChromeOS without issue and has had a 20% price cut.View Deal

Asus C302CA-GU010 12.5-inch Chromebook Flip £499.99 £399.99 from Amazon

This premium Chromebook comes in a gorgeous design that can be flipped and used like a tablet. Its 1080p screen looks fantastic, it has a HD camera and a 10-hour battery life. A 20% price cut knocks £100 off.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop £799 £649 from Amazon

Amazon has knocked 19% (£150) off Microsoft's excellent Surface Laptop. This model comes with 11-hour battery life, 128GB SSD, Intel Core M processor and 4GB of RAM. It's an excellent laptop for day-to-day use, especially at this new price.View Deal

Asus FX705GM gaming laptop Intel Core i7, GTX 1060, 16GB RAM £1,499.99 £1,299 from Amazon

Amazon has cut a huge £200 off this gaming laptop with a Core i7 processor and Nivida GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. It can handle modern games and features thin bezels around the screen that makes it both stylish and easy to carry.View Deal

All of these laptops will arrive before Christmas depending on the delivery options you choose, and there are some excellent savings to be had.