Save up to 35% on a wide range of laptops at Amazon

Amazon has been posting some great deals in the run up to Christmas, and this latest offer knocks up to 35% off a wide range of laptops.
Although Amazon is pitching it as a "save up to 20% off laptops" event, it has actually knocked even more off the prices of a few devices.
There's a good selection of laptops on offer as well, including Chromebooks, gaming laptops and premium laptops.
With these price cuts, stock might run out quickly, so you'll want to be hasty to see if there's any laptops that take your fancy – especially if you want to get one delivered before Christmas.
To make things easier, we've listed the best deals we've found below.
Asus C223NA-GJ0014 11.6-inch Chromebook
£299.99 £149.99 from Amazon
This excellent little Chromebook from Asus is brilliant for day-to-day computing, and it's had a hefty £80 price cut in time for Christmas, which is a 35% saving. Stock is selling out fast with this deal.View Deal
Asus C423NA-BV00147 14-inch Chromebook
£249.99 £199.99 from Amazon
If you fancy a slightly larger Chromebook, then this is a good choice, as it comes with a 14-inch screen and solid build quality that we've come to expect from Asus. It has enough power to run ChromeOS without issue and has had a 20% price cut.View Deal
Asus C302CA-GU010 12.5-inch Chromebook Flip
£499.99 £399.99 from Amazon
This premium Chromebook comes in a gorgeous design that can be flipped and used like a tablet. Its 1080p screen looks fantastic, it has a HD camera and a 10-hour battery life. A 20% price cut knocks £100 off.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop
£799 £649 from Amazon
Amazon has knocked 19% (£150) off Microsoft's excellent Surface Laptop. This model comes with 11-hour battery life, 128GB SSD, Intel Core M processor and 4GB of RAM. It's an excellent laptop for day-to-day use, especially at this new price.View Deal
MSI GV62 gaming laptop Intel Core i7, GTX 1060, 16GB RAM
£1,299 £999.99 from Amazon
Amazon has taken £299 off this great gaming laptop, so it's now less than £1,000. For your money you're getting a laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD and a GTX 1060 3GB graphics card.View Deal
Asus FX705GM gaming laptop Intel Core i7, GTX 1060, 16GB RAM
£1,499.99 £1,299 from Amazon
Amazon has cut a huge £200 off this gaming laptop with a Core i7 processor and Nivida GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. It can handle modern games and features thin bezels around the screen that makes it both stylish and easy to carry.View Deal
Gigabyte Aero 15X gaming laptop Intel Core i7, GTX 1070, 16GB RAM
£2,199.99 £1,799 from Amazon
With an Intel Core i7 processor and powerful GTX 1070 8GB graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is a very accomplished gaming laptop that's had almost £400 cut from its price.View Deal
Razer Blade Pro gaming laptop Intel Core i7, GTX 1080, 32GB RAM
£4,199.99 £3,499.99 from Amazon
If you want one of the thinnest and most powerful gaming laptops in the world, then Amazon has knocked £700 off this brilliant (but still very pricey) laptop. You get a 17-inch 4K screen, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and the excellent GTX 1080 GPU.View Deal
All of these laptops will arrive before Christmas depending on the delivery options you choose, and there are some excellent savings to be had.
- Check out our guide to the best laptop accessories you can buy this Christmas