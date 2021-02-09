Save $200 on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals in Amazon's latest sale

Unlocked phone fans will be pleased to see the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals at Amazon this week, which bring hefty $200 price cuts to both devices.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is retailing for $799 (was $999), while the premium Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is going for just $1,099 (was $1,299).

Both these discounts get perilously close to the cheapest prices we've ever seen on these devices, being just $50 more than those we saw over Black Friday last November. Subsequently, you're getting a pretty great deal here if you're not looking to wait for the next sales event or for those new Galaxy Note devices to be released (August, most likely).

While both these Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals are still pretty pricey, bear in mind you're getting a top-end device here - regardless of your choice. The Ultra specifically is an absolutely amazing device with a stunning display, full S-Pen support, and incredible power under the hood. It's quite simply one of the best phones you can buy right now, even with the latest Galaxy S21 Ultra deals offering plenty of competition recently.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: $999 $799 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: $999 $799 at Amazon
Save $200 - Amazon's excellent Galaxy Note 20 deals on unlocked devices are back this week, giving bargain hunters a prime opportunity to bag a device for just $50 more than its cheapest price ever. If you like your discounts upfront and simple, this is a great deal as there are no trade-ins or plans needed here to get your price cut.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon
Save $200 - Amazon's latest round of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals are just $50 more expensive than the lowest price we've ever seen on this excellent premium device. If you're a fan of big, lavish phones but need that unlocked flexibility then this is your chance to score a great deal all around.

