Save 17% off your Cyberpunk 2077 preorder in this Cyber Monday deal

If you were hoping to snag a next-gen console in the Cyber Monday or Black Friday sales, then you're out of luck. Trying to get hold of a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X (or S) has been an arduous battle against bots, scalpers and website crashes that has left many of us looking at our current generation of consoles with some scorn.



Don't let that get you down though, as those of us stuck with PS4 and Xbox One consoles may have finally got a win, with WB games listing preorders for Cyberpunk 2077 at just $49.94. This 17% saving means you're paying less than the retail price even before the game is released on December 10, which is a very rare occurrence in the world of video games.

Best PS4 Cyberpunk 2077 deal Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation 4: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Release Date December 10

Ready to race around Night City? This game has been one of the most anticipated releases of the decade, and now it can be yours at a 17% discount before it's even released.View Deal

Best Xbox One Cyberpunk 2077 deal Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Release Date December 10

Become a Cyberpunk this Cyber Monday (hah) with $10 off this highly anticipated release from CD Projekt Red. Its what Johnny Silverhand would want.View Deal





Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest release from esteemed game studio CD Projekt Red, who you may also recognize as the creators of the Witcher game series. With a reputation for making games that top "best of" categories for years to come, Cyberpunk 2077 has been previously billed as the 'Game Of The Year', despite being delayed to the point of nearly missing 2020 entirely.

Looking for more bargains? Check out all the best deals so far from Cyber Monday

With Cyber Monday deals already underway, the chances of an unreleased game going on sale everywhere are slim, so you'll want to snatch up this deal before it disappears and you have to pay full price when the game does eventually go on sale. Lets keep all our fingers crossed that no further delays occur.

Not in the US? Here are the best Cyberpunk 2077 deals where you are

Today's best Cyberpunk 2077 deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 01 days 09 hrs 23 mins 41 secs Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4 Amazon $49.94 View Deal Reduced Price Cyberpunk 2077 PC CDKeys $66.98 $53.59 View Deal Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4 Dell $59.99 View Deal Cyberpunk 2077, Warner Bros,... Walmart $59.99 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Cyber Monday sales period, and we’ve put all the best early Cyber Monday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.