Samsung's The Frame TV gets $500 slashed off price in epic Super Bowl TV deal

Samsung Super Bowl TV deals are live, and we've just spotted a massive price cut on Samsung's stunning The Frame TV. For a limited time, you can get the 65-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,499.99 (was $1,999.99). That's a $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED TV.



Samsung's The Frame TV not only delivers a stunning picture with a QLED display, but the stylish set can also transform into a beautiful work of art. The Samsung set features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You're also getting customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.



Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals are limited-time offers and today's bargain on The Frame TV is the lowest price we've ever seen, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.



Samsung Super Bowl TV deal

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Samsung

Save $500 - If you've wanted to get your hands on The Frame TV, Samsung's Super Bowl TV sale has the 65-inch set on sale for $1,499.9. That's a massive $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED TV. The stunning Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



55-inch model on sale for $1,499.99 $999.99

75-inch model on sale for $2,999.99 $2,199.99

More Samsung Super Bowl TV deals

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $429.99 at Samsung

Save $62 – If you don't want to splash all out for a QLED display, Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals also include cheaper sets like this 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $429.99. You're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

Samsung 55-inch Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $849.99 at Samsung

Save $100 - Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals includes a fantastic set of discounts on the mid-range Q70A series with the 55-inch display on sale for a record-low price of $849.99. The QLED TV is essentially packing the same ports (including HDMI 2.1) and beefy processor as the Q80A but has a less advanced edge-lit backlight display instead of full array.

Samsung 65-inch QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,199.99 $1,499.99 at Samsung

Save $700 - Score the stunning Samsung Neo-QLED TV for $1,499.99 thanks to the massive $700 discount in today's Super Bowl TV deals. You're getting brilliant colors and brightness, as well as Samsung's excellent Tizen OS and an HDMI 2.1 port for next-gen gamers on PS5 or Xbox Series X looking to max out their games at 120Hz in 4K resolution.

