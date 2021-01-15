Samsung’s S Pen will likely come to other phones in the future

One of the most exciting features of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is that it supports Samsung’s S Pen stylus – an accessory that was previously exclusive to the Galaxy Note range. That raised the question of whether we could soon see S Pen support on other devices, and Samsung has now suggested that we will.

In a statement to SamMobile, the company said: “We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future.”

So the company doesn’t get very specific about what devices might support the S Pen, but it certainly sounds like some others will.

A feature for foldables

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a prime candidate for it, as being a foldable it should have a big enough screen to really take advantage of a stylus, and S Pen support has previously been rumored for it.

Beyond that, we wouldn’t be surprised if perhaps the entire Samsung Galaxy S22 range supports the S Pen, while other Samsung foldables such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might as well.

In any case, it certainly sounds like the Galaxy Note range is losing one of its main selling points, since you won’t need to buy one to get stylus support, and that’s a move that adds fuel to the rumors of the Samsung Galaxy Note range being discontinued – though based on rumors there’s a good chance we’ll at least get the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 still.