Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 drops to record low price in epic Black Friday deal at Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a respectable cheap tablet choice all year round, but a new Black Friday deal from Walmart has knocked 35% off its price bringing it to a new all-time low of $139.

That discount is available as part of the early Walmart Black Friday deals, and it's down from its normal price of $219. At the time of writing, we're struggling to find it cheaper than its RRP at any major retailers except Walmart.

This tablet from Samsung comes with a 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 1200 x 2000, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and an 8MP rear camera.

Don't expect a top-tier experience from the Galaxy Tab A7, but if you're looking for an affordable tablet, you'd be hard-pressed to find any better deal right now than the below.

We may see further tablet discounts closer to the official Walmart Black Friday sale, but it's unclear if they'll be on this particular product. Check back in with us over the next few weeks as we're putting together the best Black Friday tablet deals and the best Black Friday iPad deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Black Friday deal

Save $80 - This tablet deal knocks a huge 36% off the Galaxy Tab A7 2020, and it's well worth grabbing if you're after an affordable tablet. We're unlikely to see the price of this cheap slate drop any further on Black Friday 2021, so get this one while it's live.

