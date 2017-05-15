Samsung launched Tizen powered Z4 smartphone for Rs. 5,790

Samsung Electronics today launched the successor of Samsung Z3 called Z4 which runs on Tizen OS. Z4 will be available for purchase from 19th May in retail outlets for Rs. 5,790. It is worth noting India is the first market where Z4 goes on sale. While the smartphone world is occupied by Android and iOS phones, Samsung still believes there is room for its in-house Tizen OS phones.

Samsung Z4 comes with a 4.5-inch WVGA display with a resolution of 800 × 480 pixels. A 2.5D curved glass protects the Z4's screen. Under the hood, it is powered by a quad-core 1.5GHz processor.

In terms of storage, it packs 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage via microSD card upto 128GB. The device runs Tizen OS 3.0, which comes packed with ‘Make for India’ features and S bike mode. A removable 2050mAh battery fuels the device.

On the camera front, it houses a 5MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual-LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and a single LED flash.

Connectivity options on Z4 include 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/GLONASS, OTG support, microUSB port, etc. Sensors on board are accelerometer and proximity. It will be available in gold and black color options. Both color panels are provided in the retail box so that you can change the back panels according to your liking.

Samsung Z4 specifications

Display: 4.5-inch WVGA display

Processor: quad-core 1.5GHz processor.

Camera: 5MP (Rear), 5MP (Front)

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 8GB

OS: Tizen OS 3.0

Battery: 20500 mAh

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth

Another worth mentioning feature is “My Galaxy Stories” that allows customizing the lock screen with multiple wallpapers and popular internet stories.