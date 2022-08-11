Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 are the same gorgeous and pricey foldables to beat

Audio player loading…

Samsung’s long-awaited successors to the best-selling foldable smartphones have finally arrived. The company today unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 smartphones during a global event the smartphones.

For the 4th generation of foldables, Samsung has redesigned the hinges on them and this has benefited both devices. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a larger battery while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 helped to redesign the screen and shed some weight too.

Apart from Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 pricing and availability

(Image credit: Future)

Both the foldables from Samsung are first going on sale in international markets. The base model of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 128GB of storage starts at $999.99 which comes to approximately Rs 79,000. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 retails at $1,799 (approximately Rs 1,42,000) which comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB RAM onboard.

The pricing for the Indian markets is expected to be revealed soon, however, users can pre-reserve the device. Samsung is accepting reservations for both foldables at just Rs 1,999. Once the devices are finally launched, the amount will be deducted from the final pricing.

The smartphones will make their way to Amazon (opens in new tab) as well and you can set a notification for when it arrives.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 specifications

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

When it comes to the hardware on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4. The foldable smartphones both run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with 8GB of RAM, the company has added 12GB of RAM to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Other than the mentioned changes there are no major upgrades to the hardware on the foldables this time.

The primary displays on both the foldables feature an adaptive refresh rate AMOLED display that can switch from 1Hz all the way up to 120Hz. The outer display on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with refresh rates from 48Hz to 120Hz. The cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 remains the same 1.92-inch as last year’s model.

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

Talking about the cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 10MP selfie camera under the primary display. It also comes with two 12MP sensors on the back for the primary and ultrawide cameras. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 on the other hand gets a 10MP camera on the outer display and a 4MP under the foldable screen. On the rear, you get a 50MP primary lens, a secondary 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP lens with 3x optical zoom.

Due to the slimmer hinges on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the smartphone gets a larger 3,700 mAh, unlike last year’s 3,300 mAh battery pack. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the same 4,400 mAh battery pack. The Fold 4 will run on One UI 5 based on Android 12L.