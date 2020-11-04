Samsung Galaxy Watch drops to record low prices in Black Friday smartwatch deals

If you're on the hunt for some new wrist candy in the latest Black Friday smartwatch deals you're in luck. We're seeing Samsung Galaxy Watches hitting record low prices - on all models - right now.

You'll find these Samsung Galaxy Watch deals at Walmart and Amazon, with both retailers dropping the Watch Active 2 down to a brand new $179 price point (was $279) and cutting $90 off the price of the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, leaving us with a stunning $169 price tag.

If you're all about the latest model, you'll find the 41mm version available for just $339.99 in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That's down from an MSRP of $399.99 and a particularly impressive offer considering we only saw it drop to $369.99 earlier this year.

If you're after a larger screen, however, you'll also find the 45mm in this week's Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. You're saving $50 here, bringing the price down to $369.99 - but that's still the cheapest this fitness tracker and smartwatch has ever been.

You'll find these offers outlined just below, but we're also bringing you more Amazon Black Friday deals further down the page and a whole host of Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in the US, UK and Australia as well. Not only that, but we're also bringing you plenty of Walmart Black Friday deals here on TechRadar over the next few weeks.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: $279 $179.99 at Walmart

There's a $100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 as well. You're picking up a newer model than the original smartwatch above, but not getting quite so many fancy features as seen in the latest generation. However, this is a brand new price low for the nifty fitness tracker which means there's never been a better time to buy. This offer is also available at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: $399.99 $339.99 at Amazon

Save $60 on the 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, available for just $339.99 for the first time ever. That's an excellent deal on the recent release, offering up powerful fitness tracking and a streamlined smartwatch all in one.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 45mm: $429.99 $369.99 at Amazon

There's a larger screen here in this 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, and you're paying $30 more for it. However, this price is also the cheapest we've ever seen this model go for - so there's never been a better time to opt for the larger display.

More Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

You'll find plenty more Samsung Galaxy Watch deals just below, with prices available in the US, UK, and Australia.

For more brands, head over to our roundup of the best smartwatch deals available right now, or check out the latest Apple Watch sales and cheap Fitbit deals.