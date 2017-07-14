Samsung Galaxy S8 price drop on Groupon just hit an new low

Groupon is offering what looks like the best deal on unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus right now. Amazon has had some amazing deals on the two phones in the past week around its Prime Day, but Groupon’s deal takes it even further.

Groupon’s deal is on the 64GB models of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which both are unlocked and compatible with GSM and CDMA carriers. In other words, both phones are ready for AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon as well as cheaper carriers like Cricket Wireless and US Cellular.

The Galaxy S8 is on sale for $574 and the Galaxy S8 Plus is $674. That’s $150 off Samsung’s own prices on each device, and it even beats Amazon’s Galaxy S8 deal by between $65 and $100. The deal ends July 18.

Considering that Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus stand out in our eyes as two of the best Android phones to date, with fantastic performance, a great camera, and impressive design, this stands out as an incredible deal.

Bringing the base Galaxy S8 down to a $574 price almost puts it in line with OnePlus’s more budget offering, the OnePlus 5 . The two phones have been competing, but one of their big differentiators has been price. This deal effectively removes price as a factor.