Samsung Galaxy Buds deals drop back to lowest price yet in Best Buy Black Friday sale

We saw these Samsung Galaxy Buds deals last week, in Best Buy's first Black Friday deals of the season. Now, the retailer has launched a Wishlist Sale which looks a lot like last weekend's Black Friday deals. We're not complaining though, we've got another chance to grab the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for their lowest price yet, with $30 discounts across the entire range. 

The latest buds are available for just $139.99 down from $169.99 at Best Buy right now. That's the cheapest they've ever been, which is impressive considering we've only had these true wireless earbuds on the shelves since August. 

That $30 discount also extends to the Buds+ and classic Buds headphones, however the former is a better pick up this week. At $119.99 (was $149.99), the Buds+ are $10 cheaper than their record low price this week, meanwhile the oldest model has been cheaper before this week's $99.99 price tag

We're rounding up all these Samsung Galaxy Buds deals just below, but you'll find plenty more Black Friday deals available from across the web right here on TechRadar. Plus we're also bringing you all the latest Best Buy Black Friday deals as well.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in your region.

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $139.99 at Best Buy
The latest release, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, are now available for their lowest price yet at Best Buy. You're getting the brand new true wireless earbuds for just $139.99 this week, a $30 improvement on the $169.99 MSRP. This offer is also available at Amazon as well.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+: $149.99 $119.99 at Best Buy
There's also a $30 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, the next generation back. Again, this is the cheapest we've ever seen these headphones, going an extra $10 below the usual $129.99 sales price. You'll also find this offer available at Amazon this week.
Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy
We've seen the original Samsung Galaxy Buds drop to $89.99 in previous sales, however grabbing them for under $100 is always a great shout. If you're after a pair of cheaper true wireless earbuds this week, this is a decent offer from Best Buy (and Amazon as well).
