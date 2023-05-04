Rick and Morty season 6 looks set to land on HBO Max sooner than you'd think

Rick and Morty season 6 is coming to HBO Max in the middle of May 2023, meaning subscribers to the streaming service have just days before they can delve into Adult Swim’s madcap sci-fi sitcom in earnest.

Season 6 initially dropped in late 2022 on Adult Swim, and as ever is taking a little while to come to other services such as HBO Max, which also hosts the first five seasons of the show. But viewers may be surprised to hear that Rick and Morty season 6 is landing on HBO Max as soon as May 11.

Like other TV streaming services, HBO Max (soon to be just ‘Max’), signals incoming titles at the start of each month, which is how the announcement was made. The latest season joins a number of new additions to the service, including Kingsman: The Secret Service, The LEGO Batman Movie, Men In Black, The Fellowship of the Ring, and, ahem, Fifty Shades of Gray – alongside the premiere of Watergate-era miniseries White House Plumbers.

We know Rick and Morty season 6 is also coming to Hulu, though we’re yet to hear any specifics – and Hulu’s May 2023 slate has made no mention of the show so far. (Though Hulu fans will be pleased to hear Only Murders in the Building is coming back soon.)

HBO makes some big swings

It’s a bumper year for HBO Max so far, with the acclaimed The Last of Us TV show, alongside the emotional rollercoaster of Barry season 4, and conclusion of hit satire Succession.

That said, the service has also been furiously culling older properties from the service, with literally hundreds of films having vanished in the past month, and more leaving HBO Max in May. The current slate of hit shows will no doubt soften the blow a little for subscribers, though, especially if they’ve been waiting for Rick and Morty season 6 to arrive over the past six months.

With season 6 featuring inspiration from Die Hard, Star Wars, and the therapy we should all be having, it sounds like the usual high-concept, interdimensional adventure fare – exactly how we like it.