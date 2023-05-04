HBO Max is losing tons of great movies in May – catch these 7 before they go

HBO Max is set to lose 67 movies this month – after ditching nearly 200 in April – leaving subscribers an increasingly narrow window to watch any of these films before they’re lost for good.

HBO Max has been rather eager in recent months to remove films and TV shows from the service, attempting to save money on the residuals it has to pay out to creatives involved in each title. Even the hit sci-fi show Westworld has been scrapped from the service, which was a big hit for HBO.

With the entire streaming service rebranding to Max on May 23, viewers are being told to expect a better video playback experience, and an improved recommendations engine, even if the library is a little thinner than you remember.

But it’s clear that HBO Max has a lot going on behind the scenes right now, which means the films being dropped from the service may not be back soon. You likely won’t have the time, or the inclination, to watch 67 films in half as many days, but we've listed everything that's disappearing below – and we've picked out seven that we think you really should watch while they still rate among the best HBO Max movies.

Speed

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios / Disney)

An outright five-star classic of the ’90s action genre, and huge influence on everything that came after – director Jan de Bont basically invented the standard style of 2000s action movies right here, before a circling camera in golden light was a twinkle in Michael Bay's eye. You surely know the plot, but just in case: A bomber played by Dennis Hopper has strapped a bomb to a bus, and if the bus' speed falls below 50mph, it'll explode. So Keanu Reeves makes his way on-board to save everyone, with help from Sandra Bullock. There is not an ounce of fat on this movie; it's tense the whole way, and keeps finding new ways to squeeze drama from the premise.

Pride & Prejudice

(Image credit: BBC)

This beloved 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s best-known novel is well worth a cosy evening in. It was the directorial debut of Atonement director Joe Wright, and expertly weaves a romantic period drama, with just enough creative license to make Austen’s story excel on the big screen. Starring Keira Knightley, who was nominated for an Oscar in the lead role, as well as Matthew Macfadyen (currently best known as Tom in Succession). It’s well worth watching to see a masterclass in classical drama long before Downton Abbey or Bridgerton entered the picture. You can catch it until May 27.

Clueless

(Image credit: Amazon)

Few movies scream ’90s teen as much as Clueless. Starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher, a stylish, big-hearted airhead, with a supporting role from a baby-faced Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), it offers a vivid depiction of high school life in the wealthy, sunny suburbs of California – as Cher grows from a vapid valley girl into a matchmaker and do-gooder. Stuffed with classic lines and fashion that'll burn straight onto your retinas, it’s a cult classic you’ll forever mourn having missed after May 31.

Leonard Cohen: I’m your man

(Image credit: Netflix)

This 2005 film is an expansive look at the poet and singer-songwriter’s life and career, featuring tribute performances of Cohen’s work from Jarvis Cocker, Nick Cave, Martha Wainwright, and Rufus Wainwright alongside clips of interview footage discussing the artist’s work and legacy. If not quite as focused as the 1974 Cohen documentary Bird on a Wire, it’s still a worthwhile dip into the famous singer’s greatest hits. Leaving May 31.

Army of Darkness

(Image credit: MUBI)

The third film in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise, Army of Darkness follows chainsaw-handed (don't ask) Ash as he takes on an army of undead monsters in the Middle Ages – while attempting to find the Necronomicon and return somehow to the present day. This outlandish horror comedy is as absurd as it is iconic, mixing knights and King Arthur with droves of evil spirits. And a shotgun. Did we mention the chainsaw hand? (Leaving May 31.)

Troll Hunter

(Image credit: 1492 Pictures)

Troll Hunter follows a group of students attempting to make a documentary about a bear poacher in the hills, who turns out to be tracking trolls instead. This Norwegian film was a breakout hit when it released in 2010 – blending the found-footage horror genre with kaiju-sized trolls and an incredible droll sense of humor, courtesy of some of Norway’s best-known comedians. Well worth a look before it leaves on May 31.

The 40-year-old Virgin

(Image credit: Apatow Productions)

Yet another 2005 movie that’s leaving HBO Max’s library. This comedy classic from Judd Apatow stars a number of beloved comic actors, from lead Steve Carell and Paul Rudd to Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks. Andy (Carell), a 40-year-old employee at an electronic store, accidentally lets slip to his co-workers that he’s yet to lose his virginity, and hijinks naturally ensue as he tries to court a burgeoning love interest in Trish (Catherine Keener) and overcome his inhibitions. The musical sequence at the end of the film is truly something to behold, too.

Everything else leaving HBO Max

May 14

Cry Wolf

May 24

Cinderella Man

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

May 25

Curious George

Two For The Money

May 27

Doom

Pride & Prejudice

May 31