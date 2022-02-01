Quick - this 70-inch 4K smart TV drops to $499.99 in epic Super Bowl TV deal

Score a big-screen display at a stunningly low price with this incredible Super Bowl TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy. You can get this 70-inch 4K smart TV from TCL on sale for just $499.99 (was $829.99). That's a massive $330 discount and a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K smart TV.



The TCL 4-series TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution and includes smart capabilities, so you can seamlessly stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The Android TV also has the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in and includes a handy voice remote so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



This is one of the best budget Super Bowl TV deals we've seen and an incredible price for a big-screen 4K display. The 75-inch model has already sold out, so you should snap up this epic bargain now before it's too late.

Super Bowl TV deal

TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $330 – One of our favorite Super Bowl TV deals is this massive 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $499.99. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

More of today's best TV deals

See more of the best cheap TV deals and sales, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see the best cheap OLED TV deals.



You can also see upcoming bargains during the Presidents' Day sales event and Presidents' Day TV sales.