Qualcomm goes for all reds - After Ferrari, it's now a partner to Manchester United

Last February, Qualcomm Technologies became a premium partner for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team and Ferrari eSports team. That major leap into sports was understandable as it was contiguous with the fact Qualcomm is targeting automotive sector in a big way, and the collaboration meant Ferrari will use Snapdragon Digital Chassis in its cars. Previously, Qualcomm had partnered with Mercedes.

And now Qualcomm is jumped into another altogether different sports arena. Soccer, to be precise. The company has announced that is now the official global partner of the English football club Manchester United. Qualcomm's multi-year strategic collaboration with Manchester United will primarily highlight the Snapdragon brand.

Even though Manchester United's form may have been up and down in the last season, it remains among the most popular football clubs in the world. Its legion of fans, most of whom are youngsters, would be the target of Qualcomm, as Snapdragon platforms power many premium smartphones, PCs, gaming devices, connected cars, and smart wearables, which are also primarily marketed with youth in mind. And who knows, this partnership may help Qualcomm to get all serious about its Snapdragon smartphone gambit.

Mobile connectivity to improve in Old Trafford

(Image credit: Shutterstock.com / Nook Thitipat)

In a statement, Qualcomm said "the strategic collaboration will create unique events and experiences for Manchester United fans at Old Trafford and around the world, powered by the premium performance that Snapdragon platforms deliver."

Further, Qualcomm Technologies will also advise Manchester United on planned improvements to mobile connectivity at Old Trafford --- its home. This can enhance fans’ experience on match days.

Victoria Timpson, CEO alliances and partnerships at Manchester United, said: "Snapdragon platforms will enable ground-breaking experiences for fans across the globe, deepening their engagement with the football club they love."

Don McGuire, SVP and CMO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said: “We are proud to bring the power of Snapdragon together with one of the most iconic names in world sport. We look forward to showcasing Snapdragon to Manchester United fans everywhere and joining the new era of technology innovation at Old Trafford."

The new Premier League season kicks off this weekend, with Manchester United's first match at home against Brighton on August 7.