PS5 Walmart pre-orders out of stock – but there's still hope

OK, here's a little guide on getting a PS5 pre-order at Walmart, which seems to be the only US retailer with the new PlayStation 5 console in stock... periodically.

Walmart has two PS5 pre-order pages (both linked below). Try to nab either version. It may be your only chance to get a PS5 before 2021, and no, you won't see a cheap price during Black Friday 2020. No American retailer needs to discount the PS5. Act fast.

1. Keep refreshing – even if PS5 is 'out of stock'

The Walmart PS5 pre-order page will say "Out of stock" in red text. That's true, but also a lie. We see this with new AirPods on Black Friday every year. It'll be sold out one second and the next come back in stock.

2. Stay in touch on Twitter

We're documenting the entire experience and trying to find more PS5 consoles in stock.

Keep trying for PS5 pre-orders, folks. Walmart does this routinely – it's there and it's gone. It's there and it's gone. We saw this with new AirPods on Black Friday. I'm tracking PS5 Walmart pre-orders here: https://t.co/fRS0JoRsxM https://t.co/QFrdouEQPLSeptember 18, 2020

3. Grab either version of the PS5 pre-order

At this point, you can't be picky. A lot of people are debating between the PS5 vs the PS5 Digital Edition. Right now, if you want it in 2021, you may have to splurge on the more expensive PS5 Standard Edition. It's $100 more, but in our estimation, worth the cash since physical games often go cheaper in the long run.

Keep try: PS5 Standard Edition: pre-order at Walmart for $499.99

This is the version that has a 4K Blu-ray player, and has by far the most value of the two systems. Our theory? In the long run disc games will be cheaper. Get it ASAP.View Deal

Try here too: PS5 Digital Edition: pre-order at Walmart for $399.99

This PS5 is even cheaper upfront, though it lacks the disc drive, so you'll be downloading straight from the PlayStation Store. Really, it's the best option if it's the only option in stock.View Deal

4. Log into Walmart ahead of time

In the time you read the title of point #3, the original PS5 pre-orders sold out. That's how fast this new PlayStation console is selling. It sold out in seconds, not minutes.

5. Get someone to help you buy it

How much do your friends and family love you? Having a friend try to secure you a PS5 pre-order isn't a bad idea when the website could be down for you, but up for someone else.

Walmart will have PS5 pre-orders, which is going to be a relief to anyone who hasn't been able to find the new Sony PlayStation 5 in stock in the last 24 hours.

PS5 will be "available to purchase starting at 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, September 17" says the official Walmart PS5 pre-order page description. In other words: this is not a drill.

Here's where you can find the two PS5 editions on sale in moments:

Walmart may to be your one opportunity to pre-order the PS5, but you'll have to act fast. The PS5 sold out last night within seven minutes, and a lot of gamers weren't able to find the system in stock anywhere.

That doesn't bode well for Black Friday 2020, where PS5 deals will be non-existent. In fact, you'll be lucky to find the PS5 in stock before 2021 the way things are going. You won't be able to go to the store and find the system for weeks or months if history of console launches repeat themselves.

