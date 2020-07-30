PS5 DualSense controller and 3D audio will wow players, says Ghostwire: Tokyo director

The PS5 DualSense controller and 3D audio are two exclusive features that promise to excite gamers in all new ways – and it seems like they’re already impressing developers.

Speaking to IGN, Ghostwire: Tokyo’s director Kenji Kimura from Tango: Gameworks says that the impact of Sony’s new DualSense controller is difficult to explain without people trying it for themselves, but has hinted the pad will genuinely wow players once they get their hands on it.

Kimura said the controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers feel so good, that developers could only say, “woah!” in response. "You need to experience it directly because this is very difficult to explain both verbally and in text, but the DualSense haptics and adaptive triggers felt so good that it made us, the developers, say, 'Woah!' because they allowed for us to feel and experience the various actions and attacks like never before," Kimura said.

3D audio will also play an important role in Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Kimura believes that sound will enhance the game’s mood and immerse players like never before. However, he stressed that it’s still difficult to explain without experiencing it for yourself.

"To feel like you're actually there, to feel the objects and beings that are actually there, sound is extremely important," Kimura said. "You'll be able to feel like you are there and 'feel' the things that are there with 3D audio."

Feel the world around you

The PS5 may be less technically impressive on paper than Microsoft’s Xbox Series X (although the PS5 does have a seriously-fast SSD), but Kimura said the power of Sony’s next-gen console has allowed the developer to create a more realistic-looking Tokyo.

"There was some risk that making a unique, original version of Tokyo may make the city feel weird – or just strange – but with the power of the PlayStation 5, we were able to create our vision: an original version of Tokyo that you can realistically feel and be immersed in," Kimura said.

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X set to go toe-to-toe, Sony is hoping its DualSense controller and 3D audio tech will help separate it from the competition. We still don’t have a price or firm release date for either console, but we’re likely to get more information in August.