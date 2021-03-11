PS5 bundle, RTX 3070, and RX 6800 XT pop up on Newegg Shuffle for a limited time

Today's Newegg Shuffle, running from 1pm to 4pm EST, March 11, is a bit light, but it's the first time we've seen the PS5 in a couple of weeks, so now's your chance to put your name in a hat for the chance to pick up the hard to find console.

There are also a pair of graphics cards for the PC enthusiasts out there, an Asus KO RTX 3070 and a Sapphire Nitro Radeon RX 6800 XT, so there's a lil' something for everyone.

For the PS5, the only option is a standard edition console bundle, but it comes with some amazing titles, including The Nioh Collection, Spiderman Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition), and Demon's Souls - all for $779.

PS5 restock alerts? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker to receive alerts for the next Xbox drop. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates of new stock.

For the graphics cards, the Asus KO RTX 3070 comes with two options: the card by itself for $744, and bundled with an Asus Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) ATX AMD motherboard for $924, in case you need to upgrade your board to handle the new card.

For Team Red fans, the Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB card is available on its own for $1,029.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.