Canon exec teases pro-level EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera

Canon is sure keeping the photography world abuzz: within hours of officially announcing the development of the EOS 1D X Mark III, a company executive spilled the beans on a pro-specced EOS R body.

Rumors have been rife about a high-end EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera for a while now and, in April, Canon confirmed that "the pro-level camera that you're expecting is on the way" and it would feature in-body image stabilization (IBIS), something Canon has historically shied away from.

Fast forward to October 2019 and Canon UK's product specialist David Parry has reiterated the same news, albeit in a more teasing fashion, saying, "We are considering bringing a high end EOS R to the market", one that "will have dual card slots". He even confirmed that IBIS was also under development.

Rx marks the spot

Chatter of a third full-frame mirrorless camera has been making its way around the grapevine, especially after a leaflet for an EOS Ra model – designed specifically for astrophotographers – appeared on the Canon UK website in September.

However, we've also been hearing about an EOS Rx snapper that could be the mirrorless alternative to the current EOS 1D X Mark II or its forthcoming successor. In fact, a recent leak has revealed that an EOS R Mark II was listed on a Canon internal roadmap document.

With so many references to a third EOS R model, there's absolutely no doubt that it's in the pipeline, although what its internal specs (other than sensor stabilization, of course) will be is anyone's guess. Canon has patented an 83MP image sensor which could make its way into the pro-specced EOS R model, with the camera maker possibly looking to give the Sony Alpha A7R IV some competition.

When the new Canon full-frame mirrorless camera will see the light of day can only be speculated, but it's very likely 2020 could be the year for Canon to show off its in-development snappers.

"I’m looking forward to what’s going to be happening with R-series cameras going forward," said Parry, and he definitely won't be the only one.

[Via Digital Camera World]