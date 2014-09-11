Thief nab your Apple Watch? Don't worry, it'll autolock

Even after getting our hands on with the Apple Watch we still have a lot of questions about Apple's first wearable. Like, for example, what happens if a thief gets their wrists on it?

They wouldn't just be absconding with a $349 (about £215, AU$383) smartwatch, but also your iTunes account and credit cards thanks to Apple Pay.

Cult of Mac claims users can rest easier because the Apple Watch will automatically lock whenever the user takes off their watch. Supposedly the Apple Watch has sensors on its backside that will detect when it's not being worn and locks down the payment options behind a passcode as a security measure.

Of course, it's possible the wearable thief could also crack your passcode, but there will likely be some sort of added "Find my Apple Watch" security that allows users to remotely wipe their Watch.

Secrets revealed

Apple may have given its first smartwatch a big introduction, calling it the "one more thing" of the iPhone 6 keynote, but we're still learning much more about the Apple Watch every day.

An Apple spokesperson revealed on September 10 users should expect to recharge their wearable every night, and who knows what more we'll learn in the lead up to the Apple Watch's 2015 release.