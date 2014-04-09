iWatch may arrive hand-in-hand with iPhone 6 this September

That third quarter iWatch release date is sounding a tad more credible today, with word that Apple is now taking delivery of circuit board samples of the wearable device.

According to this new report from Digitimes (which has a bit of a hit-and-miss track record with Apple rumours, remember) three companies have delivered the samples.

The same sources also said that Apple is "expected" to unveil the iWatch this September.

A September unveiling could mean we'll see the watch at the iPhone 6 event which would suggest that it'll be very much a companion device to the smartphone. With rumours of a fitness-focused Healthbook app debuting on iOS 8, we'd already guessed as much.

Late to its own party

Since first word of an iWatch hit the waves, we've seen smartwatches from Samsung, Motorola, LG, Sony and plenty others, yet Apple is still nowhere to be seen.

Interestingly, Jony Ive didn't outright deny the existence of an iWatch in his recent interview with The Times.

His response to the question was: "Obviously, there are rumours about us working on... and, obviously, I'm not going to talk about that. It's a game of chess, isn't it?"

Yeah, more like postal correspondence chess played out over a millenium.