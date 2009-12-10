Samsung unleashes virtually indestructible SD cards

Samsung has unveiled a triptych of memory cards, which will stand up to pretty much whatever you throw at them.

The cards, according to Samsung, are shock, water and magnet proof and can withstand being submerged for around 24 hours.

We expect you would have noticed that your SD card was wet long before this but it's nice to have that safety net there.

They will also survive being run over by 1.6-tonne vehicle and will resist over 13 times the magnetic force of home theatre speakers – unlike your fillings, which will probably wimp out at half this magnetism.

Different sizes

The cards come in either a brushed metallic or beige epoxy casing and are available in microSD, SD and Compact Flash formats.

Memory wise, you are looking at 4, 8 or 16GB (for microSD and SD) and the CompactFlash versions available in 4 or 8GB.

There's no word on how much the cards cost, but they are available now in the UK and other parts of Europe.

Go to www.samsung.com/uk for more details.