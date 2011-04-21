Samsung unveils ultra-slim, 16MP ST93

Samsung has bolstered its slim-line ST range of compact cameras with the 16-megapixel ST93, the company has announced.

Key among the Samsung ST93's features is what Samsung claims is enhanced optical performance via the compact camera's Dual Image Stabilisation, which combines both digital and optical image stabilisation technology.

Samsung claims its Dual IS functionality provides clearer images in any environment and prevents distorted photos.

In addition, the Samsung ST93 features a 26mm 5x optical zoom lens, and a Smart Filter feature to apply different effects to your photos.

Other Samsung ST93 specs include 720p HD video recording capability and a new Magic Frame feature that Samsung claims enables users to create poster-quality visuals from a set of templates, including Wall Art, Retro Film, Ripple, Full Moon, Retro Record and Classic TV, you can create an innovative and unique-looking image every time.

The Samsung ST93 is available from June, priced £129.99.