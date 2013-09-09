Vodafone offers everyone 4GB of free 4G data

The 4G war is heating up in the UK and Vodafone has mobilised its troops in an attempt to win more custom, offering an extra 4GB of data every month to pre-existing and new 4G customers.

Its "4GBonus" promotion (see what they did there? Clever) will give anyone currently on a Vodafone 4G plan an additional 4GB on top of the allowance already provided in their contract.

If we look at the SIM-only plans that means you'll now get 6GB for £26 per month, 8GB of data at £31 per month and a whopping 12GB if you are prepared to splash out £36 for 12 months - trumping EE and O2 at every price point.

Get in there soon

For those of you not currently a 4G Vodafone customer you'll need to sign up to a 12 or 24 month plan before the end of the October to take advantage of the offer.

Currently Vodafone's 4G rollout has only hit London making the service pretty limited and the smallest out of the trio of networks, but from September 28 it will arrive in Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester, Nottingham and Sheffield.

We can't help but think the timing of this announcement is a little coincidental, considering a certain Cupertino-based firm is said to be launching a couple of new handsets (the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C if you've been living under a rock for the past months) tomorrow.

O2 and Vodafone are currently in the tricky position which sees their 4G networks unable to support the iPhone 5, so the hope is the new iPhones will be more forgiving when it comes to frequency.