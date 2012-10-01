Verizon's potentially costly iPhone 5 data bug fixed by Apple

The iPhone 5 launched with its share of problems, but this latest issue for Verizon customers is the only one so far that could have potentially cost users a pretty penny.

In short, "under certain circumstances, [the] iPhone 5 may use Verizon cellular data while the phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network," Verizon explained in a statement sent to The Loop.

The carrier said that Apple is sending a fix to customers "right now," though the fix won't be implemented through a traditional software update.

Instead, users will have to go to "Settings," select "General," and then tap "About." A prompt will appear to notify users that their carrier settings have been updated and that their iPhones must be restarted.

There will be no 'unwarranted' charges

Fortunately, Verizon also divulged that affected users "will not be charged for any unwarranted cellular data usage."

It's unclear at this time exactly how affected iPhone 5 customers can ensure they don't incur extra fees - one possibility is that they will be given the opportunity to file a claim, though it seems more likely that Verizon will simply determine which users shouldn't be charged.

TechRadar reached out to Verizon to find out, but the carrier had nothing more to add at this time.

The iPhone 5's rocky launch

The iPhone 5's launch has been rocky, even by Apple's standards (In 2010, the iPhone 4 needed a special case just to get reception).

Early adopters have complained of light leaks around the edge of the chassis, as well as excessive scratching, the latter of which Apple's Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Phil Schiller said "is normal."

Needless to say, that response didn't satisfy iPhone 5 users whose black devices are a mess of silver scratches already.

The iPhone 5's camera is reportedly acting strange, as well.

And that's not even counting the iOS 6 Apple "maptastrophe," which has reportedly caused 24 out of 25 people to go with an alternative maps program on their iOS devices.

Despite all that, the iPhone 5 is still selling like hotcakes, reaching a landmark 5 million moved in the first three days.

Via TechCrunch, The Loop