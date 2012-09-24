Underwhelming LG Optimus Vu 2 specs leak

LG's Optimus Vu only started traveling outside Asia this month, heading to Verizon in the U.S. as the LG Intuition.

But based on a recent report, it appears LG already has a successor to the Optimus Vu in the works.

A leaked image supposedly shows the LG Optimus Vu 2's specs sheet - and despite a minor upgrade in RAM - it appears the sequel is rather underwhelming.

What's cooking with the LG Optimus Vu 2

According to this purported leak, the LG Optimus Vu 2 will come equipped with an MSM 8960 dual-core 1.5GHz chip, 2GB of memory (up from the Optimus Vu/Intuition's 1GB), up to 32GB of microSD storage, and LTE connectivity.

The Vu 2 will also sport 8- and 1.3-megapixel cameras on the back and front, respectively, a 2150mAh battery, and Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich out of the box.

Other than the upgraded memory, the Vu 2 is practically identical to the U.S. version of its predecessor. They share the same screen resolution (1,024 x 768) and oddball shape, with a square-ish 4:3 ratio.

And of course, the "phablet" (as it's affectionately been dubbed) retains that massive 5-inch form, a divisive size that some claim is too big while others swear by it.

The phablet market's getting crowded

Given how large phones like the LG Optimus Vu and Samsung Galaxy Note 2 are, it's unsurprising that the market for phablets is already getting crowded.

Their massive size is off-putting to some customers, and as a relatively new form, it's unknown just how many varieties of phone/tablet hybrid devices the market can sustain.

But although Android's Jelly Bean OS would be preferable to Ice Cream Sandwich, the older OS may indicate that the Optimus Vu 2 is coming sooner rather than later.

When contacted by TechRadar, LG's director of global communications, Kenneth Hong, said the company doesn't comment on leaks or rumors. That said, he did have the following to add:

"What I can say is that we are committed to developing a strong user experience with our mobile products," he said.

"Hardware specs are important but the user experience is where we can really differentiate LG products from the competition's."

Via Engadget, Phones Review