Sprint 'One Up' early upgrade program said to launch alongside iPhone 5S

Last to introduce early upgrades, spent entire time thinking of a good name

On the same day that the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C launch, Sprint plans to introduce an early upgrade program called "One Up," according to a new report.

Like T-Mobile Jump, AT&T Next and Verizon Edge, this optional policy allows customers to pay for their subsidized smartphone and tablet with monthly installments, reported CNET.

The Sprint early upgrade plan is said to start on Friday, Sept. 20 and cost $27 a month over the course of 24 months when a $650 smartphone is involved.

However, after 12 months Sprint "One Up" customers can turn in their devices and eschew the rest of the payments in exchange for a new smartphone or tablet.

One Up appears to live up to its name (credit: CNET)

Sprint One Up vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Verizon

Sprint "One Up" costs $27 a month, matching the costly AT&T Next and Verizon early upgrade plans and higher than the $21 a month T-Mobile Jump program.

However, a leaked Sprint chart suggests that "One Up" trumps its competitors with a total that is anywhere from $228 to $539 cheaper over the course of 12 months.

That's because Sprint's Unlimited and My Way plans are less expensive than all of its rival carriers and, unlike T-Mobile, it doesn't charge a $10 annual upgrade fee.

That brings the total monthly Sprint "One Up" bill down to $92 vs T-Mobile's $101 and AT&T Next and Verizon Edge's $137. That makes a big difference when multiplied by 12 months.

TechRadar asked Sprint to confirm the leak chart's numbers and to confirm the existence of "Sprint One" and will update this story when and if that happens.

It shouldn't be too long as iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C are set to debut on Friday.