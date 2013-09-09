Sprint confirms Oct. 11 preorders for LG G2, better late than never

Sprint customers left wondering why there was no LG G2 release date announced for their favorite carrier last week can now breathe a sigh of relief - just be sure to exhale, because there's a bit of a wait ahead.

Sprint announced at least part of its plan today to offer the LG G2 smartphone in time for the holidays, although an actual release date remains anyone's guess.

Although the third largest U.S. carrier remains mum on an in-store date, they will start accepting preorders for LG's latest flagship Android handset online beginning Friday, Oct. 11.

Priced at $199.99 with a new two-year service agreement or eligible upgrade for existing customers, Sprint's LG G2 preorder date comes a full month after the handset touches down at rival carriers.

Worth the wait

Sprint's price is matched by Verizon Wireless, who will be the first U.S. carrier out of the gate with the LG G2 on Sept. 12, followed by AT&T a day later and T-Mobile on Sept. 18 (online) and Sept. 25 (in stores), respectively.

However, Sprint fans who love a deal may find it worth waiting for, as the carrier is rewarding online preorder customers with a free Quick Window case for the LG G2, a $49.99 value.

Like other smartphones in its lineup, Sprint's LG G2 is eligible for the carrier's new Unlimited, My Way or My All-In plans, which include the Sprint Unlimited Guarantee for unlimited talk, text and data starting at only $80 per month.

The LG G2 is the first U.S. smartphone to launch with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 800 processor, featuring an enormous 5.2-inch, 1080p HD IPS display that offers a nearly edge-to-edge viewing experience.