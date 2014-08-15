Sony's next budget smartphone could be a 6.1-inch monster

We're all expecting to see the launch of the Sony Xperia Z3 and Xperia Z3 Compact at IFA 2014 this September, but there could be a third handset joining the line up of new smartphones - and apparently it's a big'un.

A handset sporting the moniker Sony D2203 popped up on GFXBench and the site lists it has having a sizable 6.1-inch display - although the resolution is a disappointingly low 854 x 480.

That would give this handset a pixel density of 161ppi, so if it does exist things aren't going to look great on screen.

Big screen, small specs

Couple that low resolution screen with a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM and it becomes clear this device won't be targeted at the top end of the market.

If the benchmark result is correct the Sony D2203 will also sport a 5MP rear camera, VGA quality front snapper, 4GB of internal storage and come running Android 4.4.2.

Sony has only recently announced the 5.3-inch, mid-range Xperia T3 so this wouldn't be the first big screened smartphone from the firm to dip outside the high-end bracket.

There's no guarantee that the information provided here is correct, or even whether the handset which generated the results will ever see the light of day, but it gives us something else to keep an eye out for at IFA 2014.

Via UberGizmo