Schmidt admits Motorola buyout is also for hardware

Google's Eric Schmidt has for the first time revealed that the buyout of Motorola was not just so the search giant had rights to the company's myriad patents but due to its hardware too.

Speaking at a Salesforce.com conference, Schmidt explained Google's decision to make its biggest ever payout for Motorola: "We did it for more than just patents.

"We actually believe that the Motorola team has some amazing products coming....We're excited to have the product line, to use the Motorola brand, the product architecture, the engineers."

RAZR quest

And it seems that Moto being behind one of the most iconic-looking phones ever also made Google sit up and listen.

"These guys invented the RAZR. We know them well because they're Google Apps users....[We like] having at least one area where we can do integrated hardware and software," he added.

The way Schmidt is talking about the hardware means that we may well see some Googorola handsets in the near future.

Via Business Insider