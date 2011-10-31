Samsung's flexi-screen phones landing 2012

A Samsung spokesperson has claimed that the company will launch its first handsets with flexible screens in the first half of next year.

Twisty-turny screens have long been the dream of the consumer electronics industry, with Nokia, Sony and Samsung all showing off prototypes in recent months - now the race is on to be the first out of the gates.

"The flexible display we are looking to introduce sometime in 2012, hopefully the earlier part. The application will probably start from the handset side," Samsung spokesperson Robert Yi said.

Although smartphones are first on the list, Yi went on to explain that tablets and other mobile devices would follow suit.

Stop: flexitime

Just five months ago, Samsung showed off its foldable AMOLED display, claiming that even after 100,000 folds, the flexi-screen wasn't sullied by any creases.

No word on whether or not these are the twizzly screens set for 2012's mobile big hitters - but we don't have all that long to wait to find out.

From PC World via Engadget