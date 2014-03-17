Samsung locks in KNOX deal with Telefónica

Telefónica has struck a partnership with Samsung to include its KNOX secure mobile platform within its portfolio.

The agreement follows the launch of KNOX 2.0 at MWC 2014, and will, the two companies hope, provide comprehensive mobile solutions for organisations and their employees.

KNOX allows employees to partition their mobiles, having a work phone and a personal phone on one device to save switching between two handsets. Users are able to create encrypted work data protected by password and fingerprint verification.

Innovation

Telefónica will be making KNOX features available to its enterprise customers on a number of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy Note 3.

"This agreement reflects Telefónica's commitment to provide innovative security solutions to its customers," said Oliver Martinez, director of security at Telefónica, in a statement. "We are now in a position to bring the best mobile security solution for our enterprise, MNC and Public Administration customers who are using Samsung´s devices."

"We look forward to working with Telefonica to respond to the increasing convergence between consumer and enterprise technology," added Rob Orr, vice president of enterprise sales at Samsung Europe.