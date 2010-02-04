Samsung hopes to treble smartphone sales

Samsung has pledged to ship three times as many smartphones in 2010 as it looks to nab a piece of the burgeoning market.

The smartphone segment is growing quickly, but the likes of Apple and RIM, with the iPhone and BlackBerry range, are streaking ahead.

Even Google, with the Android OS, is making waves, whereas Samsung is languishing with just three per cent of the market, according to Reuters.

From normal to smart

However, the move to open up the Bada platform to make more of its traditionally 'normal' phones into smart devices will help it be more aggressive in the space.

"There'll be a big change in our smartphone strategy this year," Shin Jong-kyun, Head of Samsung's Mobile Division is reported as saying.

"We plan to strengthen our smartphone business this year by not just improving hardware offerings but also beefing up content, applications, services."

The Bada platform will be key to that, and Samsung is also likely to beef up its Android range as well, with only two devices running the platform in the UK.

Via Reuters