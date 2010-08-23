Samsung Galaxy Tab spotted in the wild

Now, we know it's hardly a secret, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab Android tablet has been spotted in the wild.

In a slightly intrusive video, Electronista spotted a chap on a train in Australia using the device, and quizzed him about it.

The most revealing information is that it's 'awesome' (not much help there, then) and the user rates it above the iPad.

iCkle iPad

The seven inch screen looks a lot more compact than an iPad, and could be attractive for users that see Apple's device as a bit too large.

Check out the video yourself if you want to see footage of an uncomfortable man on a train who is unable to talk about processors: