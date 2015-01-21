Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge won't be waterproof, says report

It's looking more and more likely that the Samsung Galaxy S6, and its curved dual-edge screen variant the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, will be officially announced at the beginning of March. But both may drop the waterproof feature that came with the Samsung Galaxy S5.

The Galaxy S5 launched last year with IP67 certification, meaning that it could be 3.2 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. This was a pleasant surprise because although Samsung had released waterproof handsets before, they were always part of its 'Active' range.

A new report suggests that if you were hoping that Samsung would continue to feature water resistant bodies in its main flagship handset, you're going to be disappointed.

Although the standard Galaxy S6 and the all-but-confirmed Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge variant won't be waterproof, there is still some hope for people who just can't help jumping into pools or falling in to puddles.

According to a new rumour out of Korea there will be yet another variant of the Galaxy S6, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Active, which will have waterproof features. If true that means we could be in for three main variants.

Making a splash

According to other rumours published by GforGames, Samsung is gearing up to officially announce the Galaxy S6 on March 2 at MWC 2015. However we have heard from other sources that Samsung will actually launch it a day earlier, on March 1.

Plans change, but either way it's looking very likely that the beginning of March will bring us the new Galaxy S6.

The same rumours published by GforGames also claim that Samsung has yet to decide on whether or not the Galaxy S6 will have a metal body, or if it will announce the curved-edged Galaxy S6 Edge variant.

Again, we're going to take this with a hefty pinch of salt, as while it's not impossible that the design is still be up in the air, it's quite unlikely.

Via PhoneArena