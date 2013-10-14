Samsung Galaxy S4 Android 4.3 update leaks, should be out soon

The Android 4.3 update should be making its way to the Samsung Galaxy S4 soon given that a near-final version of the software has made its way into the world.

Sammobile has worked out how you can try the Samsung-sanctioned update for yourself ahead of its official roll out.

The firmware is dated October 8 so it's basically what R Kelly would describe as hot and fresh out the kitchen.

Tall tree

S4 users can install the leaked software update by following the instructions over on Sammobile but be warned that you do so at your own risk and you could well end up wiping all your data and bricking your handset.

Once Samsung is happy with the software, network-free Galaxy S4s should receive the update fairly quickly; locked handsets will have to hang on until the networks give the go ahead.

To get on-the-spot news, app tips and the full lowdown on Samsung's latest mobile announcements check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life on TechRadar

.