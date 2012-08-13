Samsung Galaxy S Blaze Q outed on T-Mobile for August 15

A leaked press shot for the new Samsung Galaxy S Blaze Q may have revealed that the new smartphone will land at T-Mobile later this week.

The excessively named handset adds a full QWERTY slide-out keyboard to last March's Galaxy S Blaze 4G.

The press shot, which was spotted by TmoNews, shows the smartphone with the date August 15 on its home screen, a not-so-subtle hint at the device's launch date.

The date in the press shot confirms a leak last month where internal T-Mobile store documents offered the same date when discussing how to set up in-store displays for the Galaxy S Blaze Q.

Blaze Q deja vu

The Galaxy S Blaze Q's internals are expected to be much the same as its non-QWERTY predecessor, sporting a 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 processor, 1GB of RAM, 4-inch Super AMOLED display, 5-megapixel rear camera, 16GB of internal memory, and Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich.

And though the new handset will drop the 4G from its name, it will still run on T-Mobile's HSPA+42 network for 4G LTE data.

The only piece of the puzzle missing is the price, which we may have to wait the extra two days until the official announcement to find out. Until then, expect to hear more about Samsung's new mid-range QWERTY handset soon.

Via TmoNews