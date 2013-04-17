Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 details leaked and it doesn't look bad

It's not just high-end handsets being churned out over in Korea at the moment, with a new benchmark result apparently revealing a more budget-friendly phone in works over at Samsung in the form of the Galaxy Ace 3.

Looking to replace the Galaxy Ace 2 and the still wildly-popular-with-networks original Galaxy Ace, the Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 has reportedly turned up on GL Benchmarks with a handful of specs leaked in the process.

According to the results of the test, the Galaxy Ace 3 - or GT-S7272 if you prefer - will arrive packing a 1GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 800 x 480 display and running Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.

It's good to see the latest version on Android on a cheaper handset, as cut-price phones usually have to make do with older versions of Google's OS.

Round the back you'll apparently find a 5MP camera with 720p video recording capabilities, while under the hood you should be greeted with contactless NFC technology.

Samsung hasn't said anything about its future products, so we're just going on hearsay for the moment and we know that benchmark results can be forged - although it's probably pretty safe to say a Galaxy Ace 3 will arrive at some point.

Via SamMobile