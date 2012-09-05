Rumor: Nokia Lumia 820 and 920 coming to AT&T Nov. 2

The web was aflutter with the unveiling of Nokia's Windows Phone 8 handsets Wednesday: the Lumia 920 and Lumia 820.

Despite generating bountiful buzz and exuberant "#switchtolumia" Twitter hashtags, Nokia failed to provide details about how much they'll cost, when they'll go on sale and what carriers are picking them up during the New York City reveal.

However, a source talking to Nokia For Us says the phones are coming to AT&T, available in stores Nov. 2.

Joining AT&T sometime during the first week of November is T-Mobile, which will supposedly carry the lower-spec 820, and Verizon, which the source said is set to get a version of the 920.

Nokia's down notes

Nokia did say pentaband HSPA+ and LTE are options available on both new Lumia variations.

The initial lack of intel - and no official confirmation - on the newest Lumias' carriers, cost and sell date appears to have had an impact on Nokia's market value, knocking the Finnish company's stock price down by 27 cents - close to 10 percent - after the phones were announced.

According to one analyst, Nokia's event was "disappointing" due to its dearth of details.

"Nokia introduced two new WIN8 smartphones - the 920 and 820 - this morning, as expected, but the stock is trading off meaningfully on the lack of any positive surprises, carrier announcements or specific launch dates," Jennifer Fritzche of Wells Fargo told Barron's.

"In terms of timing and pricing, Nokia only indicated that the phones are expected in select markets later this year.

Given the lack of carrier partner announcements, indefinite timing, and no unexpected product announcements, we view today's event as a disappointment."

Lumias shine on

The timing of an early November release would make sense as Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 become publicly available Oct. 26.

Presumably, the lower-spec 820 will get a lower-spectrum price.

In addition to the not-yet-released Windows Phone 8 OS, the 820's got a dual-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 processor and 4.3-inch screen.

Minus the PureView camera found in the 920, the 820's 8MP Carl Zeiss optics camera is nothing to scoff at.

Meanwhile, the Lumia 920 is a pumped up WP8 handset thanks to its 4.5-inch WXGA resolution glove-friendly screen (which also features Nokia's PureMotion HD+ technology), added wireless charging, NFC and, of course, that camera.

TechRadar reached out to Nokia for comment on the Nov. 2 release date, pricing and potential carriers and will update this article if and when information becomes available.

We'll also have hands on reviews of both phones shortly, so stay tuned and judge for yourself if either is worth waiting for.