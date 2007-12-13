Overnight news roundup: 12-13 December

Apple has quite a plan set up for next year and it could be highlighted by not one, but two iPhones, according to an analyst report from Goldman Sachs.

After meeting with suppliers and manufacturers in Asia, researchers from Goldman Sachs explained that "Apple has several important new products lined up for 2008". Among them is a second-generation iPhone, which is "in the final design phase".

New iPhone to feature 3G

According to researchers, the new iPhone will "have a similar form factor to the current version although it could have a different look and will probably include 3G capability". Along with this, the company expects Apple to release a slight upgrade earlier next year that will offer more flash memory.

Apple may also be in the process of releasing an update to its Apple TV device sometime later next year that will feature similar functionality with an LCD display.

iPod touch selling better than expected

To round out the Goldman Sachs findings, the researchers found that iPod touch shipments have been higher than anticipated and that further sales growth should be expected from Apple.

If you're wondering what the next version of Windows (Windows 7) will look like, you have some waiting to do. But with each passing day, Microsoft releases a bit more information to whet the appetite. According to a Microsoft blogger, the company will be incorporating Windows Touch Technology into the next version of Windows.

"I will say that if you are impressed by the 'touch features' in the iPhone, you'll be blown away by what's coming in Windows 7," said Hilton Locke, a test engineer on the Tablet PC effort. "Now if only we could convince more OEMs that Windows Touch Technology is going to drive their sales."

In other news...

Buffalo has unveiled a new 32GB TurboUSB flash storage stick called the SHD-U32GS that doubles the size of the previous Buffalo device and boosts transfer speeds by 20 per cent. The device will go on sale this week for $286 (£137).

According to reports, Samsung will be unveiling a 40-inch OLED TV - the world's largest - at the 2008 Consumer Electronics Show in early January. There is currently no word on the availability of the new display technology, but according to Samsung, it expects to unleash an OLED display by 2010.