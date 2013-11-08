AT&T confirms Lumia 1520 release date, pre-orders start today

What's black, yellow, white or red and can now be pre-ordered from your friendly neighborhood AT&T store? If you answered the latest, hottest Nokia Lumia smartphone, take a bow.

AT&T has announced the launch of the Nokia Lumia 1520, the carrier's latest

Windows Phone 8

exclusive will swoop into stores with its luscious 6-inch 1080p HD display on Friday, November 22.

But that doesn't mean Lumia fans have to wait two weeks to throw their hard-earned cash in AT&T's direction - the carrier has opened the floodgates for online and retail pre-orders today.

Available in your choice of matte black, matte yellow, matte white or glossy red, the big-screen Lumia 1520 arrives with 16GB of internal storage, plus a microSD slot ready to load up to 64GB of additional space for photos, videos and more.

Big screen, bigger offers

The Lumia 1520 at AT&T was the subject of some mystery earlier this week when Microsoft put up then pulled a pre-order page showing a release date of November 15. The new date of November 22 (which also happens to be Xbox One launch day) was floated November 7, and now we know it was right on the money.

Nokia's Lumia 1520 is notable as the first Windows Phone device on the market with an expansive display capable of showing more Live Tiles, offering more space for games, videos and social apps, and even reading e-books.

AT&T is sweetening the deal with a trio of offers, including 50GB of free AT&T Locker cloud storage for Lumia 1520 buyers and Microsoft's free Halo: Spartan Assassin shooter game on the Windows Phone Store.

Speaking of the Windows Phone Store, AT&T customers who purchase and activate their Lumia 1520 between November 22 and January 9, 2014 will receive a $20 voucher good for purchasing apps for the device.

AT&T's Lumia 1520 is priced at $199.99 with a two-year agreement and also available via AT&T Next for only $27 per month; the carrier also announced a 32GB model will be offered in the near future.