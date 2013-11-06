Microsoft seemingly spills Lumia 1520 release date, price on pulled page

Update: Seems like Microsoft jumped the gun in more ways than one.

According to an inventory listing picked up by Windows Phone Central, Microsoft is actually planning to release the Nokia Lumia 1520 on November 22. It will be joined by the Xbox One and the Lumia 2520 in a veritable D-Day.

The Lumia 2520 Windows RT tablet is headed to Verizon and AT&T, while the Lumia 1520 is an AT&T exclusive.

WPC sticks with the $199-on contract price for the Lumia 1520, but far more official information should be revealed in the coming weeks.

Original article...

The Nokia Lumia 1520 is launching in the US exclusively on AT&T, and it looks like it may release on November 15 - but Microsoft and AT&T apparently don't want to confirm that just yet.

Funny then that Microsoft put up a Lumia 1520 pre-order page on its online store early this morning, only to take it down shortly afterward.

The page, which now reads simply "This product is currently unavailable," listed a release date of November 15, a $199 price tag with a two-year contract (or $549 without one), and a choice between black, white, yellow and red.

An AT&T spokesperson was unable to divulge any information about this incident, simply reiterating that AT&T is still the only carrier launching the Lumia 1520 in the US.

Lips zipped

"We've announced we will be offering the device exclusively in the US but have not announced any pricing or availability details," the spokesperson told us.

"That's all I can say currently," they added.

If the Lumia 1520 really is launching on the 15th, then Microsoft and AT&T are going to have to make an announcement at some point.

Apparently today is not that day, however.

Packing a wallop

The Lumia 1520 is the first quad-core full HD device running Windows Phone 8.

The 1520's 6-inch AMOLED display is quite impressive at 1080p, and its quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor packs a wallop.

It also features a 20-megapixel PureView camera, 2GB of memory, and 16GB of storage.

