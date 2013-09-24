Nexus 5 smashes Galaxy S4 in leaked benchmarks

The Google Nexus 5 has made an appearance on GFXBench, where it's completed two different benchmark tests with very impressive scores.

The first test, '2.7 T-Rex HD Offscreen', takes devices to their limits to test their graphics performance and the Nexus 5 came away with a score of 23.1fps.

To put that into perspective, that's an identical score to the Sony Xperia Z1, substantially higher than the Samsung Galaxy S4 (which averaged 17.2fps) and only marginally worse than the iPhone 5S, which completed the test with an average score of 24.7fps.

The other test that the Nexus 5 has completed is '2.5 Egypt HD Offscreen'. As with the first benchmark, it tests the phones graphics capabilities, but it's not quite so intensive.

That's highlighted in the 59.2fps score the Nexus 5 received, which topped the Samsung Galaxy S4's score of 43.9fps and even the iPhone 5S, which managed 56.7fps. Though it did marginally worse on this test than the Sony Xperia Z1, which scored 60.6fps.

Leader of the pack

The gist of all that is that in terms of raw power the Nexus 5 looks set to sit at the top of the Android pack when it launches later this year and it even sports a similar level of graphics performance to the iPhone 5S.

That's not too much of a surprise, assuming the previous rumours of it sporting a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 3GB of RAM are to be believed. But given that it will presumably come with an affordable price tag it's still pretty impressive.

The Nexus 5 is also thought to have a 5.2-inch screen and a glass back. It won't be long until we know how true all this is, as the latest rumours point to it being announced on 14 October.