Motorola shows smartphone growth

Motorola shipped 4.8 million smartphones worldwide in Q3, according to the company's latest financial results, but tablet sales were just 100,000.

Motorola Mobility is still waiting for its purchase by Google to be rubber stamped, and its results in the meantime are a bit of a mixed bag.

Smartphone sales were up by 9.1 per cent, taking mobile device sales to 11.6 million, and the company has key phones on the horizon such as the Motorola Atrix 2 and the Motorola Razr.

However, despite a price cut in its home US market, tablet sales for the Xoom were moribund, with just 100,000 units shipped in Q3.

Looking forward

Motorola Mobility reported a $32 million loss – a slight improvement year on year, with revenue up 11 per cent to $3.26 billion, a little short of analysts predictions.

"Our third quarter revenues in Mobile Devices increased by 20 percent, driven by continued strong growth in international markets," said CEO Sanjay Jha.

"With the recent launch of our iconic Motorola Razr, we now have several 4G LTE devices in our portfolio. Our Home business is creating innovative solutions for our customers, taking leadership in the transition to all-IP networks, and delivering solid levels of profitability.

"We are also excited about the proposed merger with Google and continue to make progress to close this transaction."