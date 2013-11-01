Moto X, other Motorola smartphones to munch on Android KitKat soon

Following Google's announcement that a list of Google phones would get the Android 4.4 upgrade in addition to the freshly minted

Nexus 5

, Motorola has dished up it's own list of devices to receive KitKat.

First up, Motorola's Moto X flagship (which has a newly reduced price) is confirmed to get a download of the latest software.

Verizon's latest lineup of Droid devices - the Droid Mini, Droid Ultra and Droid Maxx -will also be downloading the new OS.

Sadly there are more than a few new phones, such as the Razr M, Razr HD and Maxx HD, that didn't make the cut. However, if you're sporting the Developer Edition Razr HD, you should be happy to know it has Android 4.4 on the way.

Motorola did not give any dates on when KitKat will actually appear, so you'll just have to play the waiting game for now, or maybe Angry Birds Star Wars II while you're at it. One other thing to look forward to is that Motorola lists several devices on its upgrade page with a note saying "future plan coming soon."

The great promised unifier

Motorola's phones join the number of Android devices set to receive 4.4, including the Nexus 4 and Nexus 7 and Nexus 10, as well as Play editions of the Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One.

But even with this decent docket of devices, there's still plenty of Android fragmentation in the world even counting the 40% of Jelly Bean users. However Google claims that KitKat will be the update to unify all Android devices especially with an OS that's compatible with budget phones carrying as little as 512MB of RAM.

If that sounds like something Google has said before, you might be remembering how the Mountain View company touted Ice Cream as the great Android unifier two years ago. While we won't hold our breath, we will keep our ears open for any other devices getting the chocolate-themed OS down the road.

Via Android Central