Moto G mid-range specs leaked ahead of launch

The Moto G was already on our radar with the official launch of the handset imminent, but details on the Motorola smartphone have leaked out ahead of time.

It appears Amazon UK and German retailer Phone House have spilled the beans, revealing the Moto G will sport a 4.5-inch, 1280 x 720 display, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

That's not an awful line up, although the 5MP rear camera is a little disappointing; but the presence of a 1.3MP front snapper and microSD slot helps the cause.

The listings have since vanished from both sites, and we're still remaining cautious on the legitimacy of the leaks as it could be nothing more than holding specs made up to fill in a field - although the symmetry across these separate sites suggests otherwise.

Is the price right?

The rumored Moto G price is touted at around $250 / AU$270, which would make the handset an affordable Android option for many.

With Motorola now owned by Google there's a chance the Moto G could arrive with the latest version of Android - KitKat - which currently resides solely on the Nexus 5.

We're still in the dark over a Moto G release date, but with the phone's launch just around the corner we should know more soon.

TechRadar will be at the launch of the Moto G, and we'll be bringing you all the details on the handset along with a detailed hands on Moto G review.